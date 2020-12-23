Caroline Polachek Sings About Santa on Reimagined “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings”: Stream

Caroline Polachek in video for "So Cold You're Hurting My Feelings"

Caroline Polachek dropped her debut solo album, Pang, in late 2019, and with it came the standout single “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings”. Now, over a year later, she’s celebrating the holidays by reimagining that track for Christmastime and aptly calling it “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings”.

On Monday, the former Chairlift singer took to social media to share her reworked version of the song. Whereas the original is an overly coquettish number directed at an unseen lover, “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings” sets its sight on Santa Claus himself. “You know I live for the tinsel / But damn I miss you tonight,” she sings in full flirt mode. Come the chorus, she coyly declares, “I’m a good girl, Santa!”



To help set the mood for her wintery number, Polachek filmed herself singing along to the new lyrics in a homemade music video. While digitized snow falls beside her and blue icicles dart in and out of view, Polachek sways back and forth as she wraps her arms around herself as if trying to preserve heat. Watch it below.

If the updated holiday lyrics have put you in a giving mood, then consider buying “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings” through Bandcamp. The song is available to purchase as part of Pop Caroler’s Songbook, a holiday album curated by PC Music, and all proceeds raised from it will go to The Trussell Trust.

Thankfully, there’s more alternate takes of Polachek’s work on the way. She’s got a Pang remix album in the works that features her intoxicating cover of The Corrs’ “Breathless”, a “Hit Me Where It Hurts” remix by Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and Toro y Moi, and a 10-minute extended rework by Oneohtrix Point Never. Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection is due out digitally on March 1st, with a vinyl edition following suit on April 16th via Polachek’s own Perpetual Novice label.