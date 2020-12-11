Menu
Disney Announces Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers Movie Starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg

The hybrid live-action animated film co-stars Seth Rogen

by
on December 10, 2020, 7:44pm
Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers
Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers

Disney has announced a hybrid live-action animated film adaptation of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg.

Samberg’s Lonely Island collaborator Akiva Schaffer is set to direct the film, which also promises Seth Rogen in a supporting role. It’s set to premiere in 2022 on Disney+.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers initially took the form of an animated series that ran for three seasons between 1989 and 1990.

 

