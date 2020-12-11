Disney Announces Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers Movie Starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg

Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers

Disney has announced a hybrid live-action animated film adaptation of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg.

Samberg’s Lonely Island collaborator Akiva Schaffer is set to direct the film, which also promises Seth Rogen in a supporting role. It’s set to premiere in 2022 on Disney+.



Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers initially took the form of an animated series that ran for three seasons between 1989 and 1990.

Chip and Dale are back in a hybrid live-action-animated feature directed by Akiva Schaffer and starring John Mulaney N’ Andy Samberg. Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, an Original Movie, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wFVTSWtOGi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020