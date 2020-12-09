Chloe x Halle Perform NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

Chloe x Halle (NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert)

The Bailey sisters Chloe x Halle took their Grammy-nominated album Ungodly Hour for a spin in a new NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

While the performance took place in a studio setting, the ground was festooned with homey touches: plants, books, candle holders, and childhood memorabilia courtesy of the duo’s mother. After opening with “Don’t Make It Harder on Me”, elder sister Chloe paused to acknowledge the pandemic and the effect it’s had on everyone’s mental health. She said,



“I know this year 2020 has been absolutely bonkers for all of us. For those moments where you kinda feel less than, and you’re not good enough, that’s why we wrote this song: for ourselves, as a mantra, to let ourselves know that whatever happens, we’ll be OK. And this is our world.”

From there, the sisters launched into “Baby Girl”. They followed it with the Grammy-nominated single “Do It”, then the title track “Ungodly Hour”, and closed with “Wonder What She Thinks of Me”. Throughout, the nine-woman backing band brought a freshness to the tracks, while the sisters synced up with a tightness that’s only possible when nature and nurture forcefully combine. Check out the full set below.

In October, Chloe x Halle contributed the song “Enchanted” to the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Soundtrack. Additionally, Halle has been cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Littler Mermaid.

Setlist:

Don’t Make It Harder on Me

Baby Girl

Do It

Ungodly Hour

Wonder What She Thinks of Me