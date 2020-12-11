Chris Cornell’s Estate Releases New Covers Album No One Sings Like You Anymore: Stream

Chris Cornell, photo by Andrew Stuart

On behalf of Chris Cornell’s estate, the late rocker’s wife Vicky Cornell and her children, Toni and Christopher, have released a new album of cover songs recorded by Cornell. It’s called No One Sings Like You Anymore and it’s available to stream right now via Apple Music and Spotify below.

No One Sings Like You Anymore is a collection of 10 cover songs handpicked by Cornell himself. The Soundgarden singer recorded and sequenced the tracks back in 2016 as a way to honor the artists who inspired him, such as John Lennon, Janis Joplin, Harry Nilsson, and Electric Light Orchestra. A physical release is expected to drop on March 19th, with pre-orders currently ongoing.



The album includes several staples from Cornell’s solo career, like his take on Lorraine Ellison’s “Stay With Me Baby” for the HBO show Vinyl; a new studio recording of Prince’s classic “Nothing Compares 2 U”; and his cover of Gun’s & Roses “Patience”, which was released on Cornell’s birthday this year and earned him his first solo Billboard No. 1.

He also recorded covers of Ghostland Observatory, Carl Hall, and Terry Reid for the album. Check out the complete tracklist, as well as the cover artwork, after the jump.

“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish. His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it,” said Vicky Cornell in a statement. “This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

“When my dad was making this album, it was so fun — I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him, and going with him into the studio,” added Toni Cornell. “We would take our piano lessons there and Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I’m really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy.”

Earlier this year, Lily Cornell Silver, the late musician’s eldest daughter, launched an IGTV mental health series called Mind Wide Open where she interviews artists like Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan. She also played in public for the first time last week to cover Alice in Chains’ “Black Gives Way to Blue” at an awards show.

No One Sings Like You Anymore Artwork:

No One Sings Like You Anymore Tracklist:

01. Get It While You Can (popularized by Janet Joplin)

02. Jump Into The Fire (Harry Nilsson)

03. Sad Sad City (Ghostland Observatory)

04. Patience (Guns N’ Roses)

05. Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince)

06. Watching The Wheels (John Lennon)

07. You Don’t Know Nothing About Love (Carl Hall)

08. Showdown (Electric Light Orchestra)

09. To Be Treated Rite (Terry Reid)

10. Stay With Me Baby (Lorraine Ellison)