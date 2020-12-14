Chris Pine to Add Charisma Bonus to New Dungeons and Dragons Movie

Chris Pine (photo by Gage Skidmore) and a Silver Dragon (Forgotten Realms)

Grab your Ring of Fire Resistance, because it’s about to get hot in here. As Variety reports, Chris Pine is in talks to add his charisma bonus to a long-in-the-works Dungeons & Dragons adaptation from Paramount Pictures.

The film comes from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who had previously co-directed the 2018 film Game Night. They are said to be re-writing a draft by Michael Gilion, and the film is scheduled to arrive on this plane on May 27th, 2022.



Dungeons & Dragons will be based on the beloved tabletop game of the same name, which was first developed by Gary Gygax in 1974. With multiple rule books spanning hundreds, or even thousands of pages, this roleplaying framework allows players to do almost literally anything they can imagine. That freedom has kept the game fresh for players while creating a hurdle for would-be adaptors. After all, what kind of plot do you develop out of a world where anything goes? This was especially evident for the dreadful 2000 film Dungeons & Dragons, which wasted the talents of Jeremy Irons and Marlon Wayans and flopped at the box office. “Anything you can imagine,” only works if you can imagine something cool.

For now, look for Pine in Wonder Woman 1984, which lands in movie theaters and HBO Max on Christmas day. Or if your interests are restricted to dungeons and/or dragons, perhaps you’ll be more interested in the new D&D puzzle from Mondo.

