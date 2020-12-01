Menu
Clutch Announce “Greatest Hits” Livestream Concert

The third "Live from the Doom Saloon" virtual show streams December 18th

on December 01, 2020, 11:54am
Clutch, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Clutch have announced a new livestream concert, dubbed “Live from the Doom Saloon Volume III”. Streams December 18th, the performance will feature a 15-song “greatest hits” set, essentially voted on by fans.

The band’s previous “Doom Saloon” had fans submitting a full front-to-back setlist. Out of 4,000 submissions, Clutch chose a single setlist, but gathered valuable insight into what fans consider their signature songs.

“‘The Doom Saloon Volume 2’ set was written by a fan,” frontman Neil Fallon said in a press announcement. “We had over 4000 set list submissions. We were able to see what songs were the most requested and for ‘Doom Saloon Volume 3’ we will play the 15 most requested songs from ‘Doom Saloon Volume 2’’s set list requests. It could be thought of as a greatest hits set as per the fans.”

In terms of virtual shows, Clutch have been one of the most active heavy bands during the pandemic. They were one of the first to open their rehearsal space for livestream viewing, playing songs for fans — a concept taken a step further with the “Doom Saloon” series.

Tickets cost $15 and show donations will benefit Save Our Stages, a charitable organization raising money for independent venues impacted by COVID-19.

In addition to the show ticket, you can also pre-order a double-LP vinyl pressing of the “Doom Saloon Volume III” concert, which will be recorded on December 18th and then mastered and pressed to vinyl. Both the LP and standard tickets are available via Clutch’s merch store.

