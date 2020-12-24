Cobra Kai Season 3 Kicks Up Netflix Release Date to January 1st

Cobra Kai Season 3 (Netflix)

Come New Year’s Day, you’ll be able to put 2020 in a body bag, because Netflix is dropping the new season of Cobra Kai a full week early. The streaming platform has announced it’s kicking up the Season 3 release date from January 8th to January 1st.

The news came via a tweet from the official Cobra Kai account: “QUIET! I hear you all whining about season 3 taking forever. So I called the pawn shop and the guy walked me through this Netflix thing,” read the message in the voice of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). “Dude knows his stuff. Now you get it a week early. See you Jan 1, nerds.”



Johnny also appears in a teaser clip for the new release date, which you can watch ahead.

Season 3 of Cobra Kai picks up with “everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between dojos, which has left Miguel [Xolo Maridueña)] in serious condition.” As a recent trailer for the new season revealed, the fall out finds Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is in juvie, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) looking for answers in Okinawa, and Johnny himself on a path to redemption. John Kreese (Martin Kove) is also back, causing trouble with his twisted vision of power.

The bumped up release date is something of a Christmas present for Cobra Kai fans who have been waiting nearly two years for a Season 3. Hopefully we won’t have as long to wait for Season 4, which Netflix already confirmed is “in training.”