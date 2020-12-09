Netflix Dropkicks Epic Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Grab a case of Coors Banquet because the doors of Cobra Kai are re-opening soon. Today, Netflix cranked up the hype volume to 11 with an epic trailer for the highly anticipated Season 3 ahead of its January 8th, 2021 premiere. Watch below.

Without spoiling too much, the new footage teases the aftermath of the sprawling fight at West Valley High that brought Season 2 to a dramatic close. Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) remains in the hospital, while Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is in juvie.



Not surprisingly, drama is brewing for the adults. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) makes a curious return to Okinawa, Japan. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is back to square one. And, yes, John Kreese (Martin Kove) is back to his bullshit.

Watch the trailer below. It goes without saying that our anticipation is through the roof right now. For longtime fans of the series, it’s been a hellish wait for Season 3 — nearly two years, come to think of it — so the drop can’t come soon enough.

We’ll get it on January 8th, 2021 with a fourth season in the works right behind it. In the meantime, balance your patience and keep your eyes peeled for all sorts of Cobra Kai content in this dojo, including interviews, reviews, and lists.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.