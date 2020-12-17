Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America Gets First Look From Amazon

Coming 2 America (Amazon Studios)

Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel will be hitting Amazon Prime in March 2021. Although Coming 2 America won’t be receiving a Christmas release date that some suspected, today Amazon Studios is giving us the gift of the film’s first look.

Similar to its 1988 predecessor, the movie sees Zamunda’s newly-crowned King Akeem (Murphy) traveling all the way from Africa to the borough of Queens to meet his long-lost son and engage in some cross-cultural hilarity. He’s once again joined by his trusty sidekick Semmi (Arsenio Hall).



Like many of 2021’s upcoming blockbusters, Coming 2 America will be skirting theatres and premiering via Prime on March 5th. After it became clear that most cinemas will remain closed for the foreseeable future, Amazon acquired the film from Paramount for a whopping $125 million.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) and produced by Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy. In addition to Murphy and Hall, the film’s cast includes Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Teyana Taylor.

Check out the first look stills below and stay tuned for an official trailer for the film.