CupcakKe Drops Epic Diss Track “How to Rob (Remix)”: Stream

Leave it to Chicago rapper CupcakKe to start some drama right before the year’s end. In a nod to 50 Cent’s debut single “How to Rob”, she’s released her own diss track called “How to Rob (Remix)” where she goes after more than 20 rappers. Stream it below.

CupcakKe sets the scene by opening the song with cheeky insults and friendly digs, saying, “It’s all motherfuckin’ love, don’t take shit personal.” From there, she wastes no time calling out Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Baby, 6ix9ine, Lizzo, Offset, Migos, Wiz Khalifa, Tory Lanez, Young M.A., Doja Cat, Sukihana, Lil Durk, City Girls, Lil Kim, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Mulatto, Flo Milli, Sada Baby, and DreamDoll.



The one-liners she shoots off, ranging from “Drop Offset’s body in the jungle since he wanna be a cheetah” to “Is that Tory Lanez or is that Too Short?”, feature witty wordplay and snappy delivery. Throughout, CupcakKe imitates a handful of artists’ unique flows, including those of Megan thee Stallion and Flo Milli. It’s a rapid-fire effort meant to shake up the hip-hop scene, and CupcakKe delivers it all in under two minutes.

Most of the name drops are tongue-in-cheek, like her Cardi B reference, “Runnin’ through your party just so I can find Cardi, like, ‘Bitch, I’m finna give you your old teeth back.'” However, fans have already started pushing back on CupcakKe’s dig at Megan Thee Stallion (“Run up on Megan like, ‘Give me your funds’ and you can’t even run ’cause you just got shot”) calling it insensitive and poorly timed.

According to CupcakKe, though, it’s all said with love. “I think it’s a beautiful thing & any one upset with it it’s just use to the mediocre,” she tweeted. “Understand it’s not male rappers complaining it’s female rappers. Sit back & enjoy talent at its finest & for the last time it’s all love to all the rappers mentioned. Don’t be sensitive.”

Don’t let this news overshadow CupcakKe’s other great new single. Yesterday afternoon, she also dropped “Gum”, a kitshy rap number about a rather unfortunate oral sex experience, which you can hear after the jump. It’s the latest in a string of new releases from CupcakKe this year that includes “Elephant”, “Lemon Pepper”, and “Lawd Jesus”.

