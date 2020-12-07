Cyndi Lauper Announces Holiday Concert with Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift, Cyndi Lauper, and Billie Eilish, photos via Getty/Wiki

Cyndi Lauper’s annual holiday concert will take the form of a star-studded livestream featuring performances and appearances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Dolly Parton, Cher, and more.

Lauper’s 10th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11th exclusively on her TikTok channel at 8PM ET, with an additional stream scheduled for Sunday, December 13th on Lauper’s YouTube and Facebook pages at 8PM ET. Proceeds from the event will benefit True Colors United, Lauper’s charitable organization which seeks to prevent and end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth.



Other scheduled participants include Brittany Howard, King Princess, Kim Petras, Henry Rollins, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Billy Porter, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Meg Myers, Adam Lambert, and LL Cool J.

In a statement, Lauper commented: “It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things – my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do. The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began. Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”