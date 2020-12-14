Phoebe Bridgers Dolly Parton and Cher perform at Cyndi Lauper's "Home for the Holidays"

Over the weekend, Cyndi Lauper hosted a digital version of her annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert, with performances from Phoebe Bridgers, Dolly Parton, Cher, and more. Additionally, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Henry Rollins, and LL Cool J all made cameo appearances during the livestream.

Highlights included: Adam Lambert‘s powerhouse rendition of “Please Come Home for Christmas” (18:40); Boy George‘s cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” (22:15); Phoebe Bridgers and Marshall Vore singing “Christmas Song (25:00); King Princess’ performance of “Ain’t Together” (36:25); and Dolly Parton’s festive “Christmas Is” (46:35).



Later on in the concert, Brandi Carlile sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” (48:10); Kim Petras performed “Malibu” (56:15); Meg Myers played “Any Way You Wanna Love” (1:00:35); Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell teamed up to perform Shires’ “The Problem” (1:11:30); Brittany Howard dazzled with a rendition of “Georgia” (1:15:50); and Cher the sang hell out of”Walking in Memphis” (1:24:45).

Lauper herself also performed several songs over the course of the livestream, including “(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays”, “Hope”, “Blame It on Christmas”, and True Colors”.

If you missed it, a replay of the livestream can be seen below.

Proceeds from the event benefited True Colors United, Lauper’s charitable organization which seeks to prevent and end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ+) youth.