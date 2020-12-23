Daft Punk Upload Tron: Legacy Bonus Tracks to Streaming Services

Daft Punk have revealed Tron: Legacy — The Complete Edition, a 10th anniversary update of their only film soundtrack. The expanded reissue contains a total of nine bonus tracks, and you can stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.
This comes on the heels of their September vinyl box set from Mondo, which notably included seven previously-unreleased songs: “Sea of Simulation”, “ENCOM, Part II”, “ENCOM, Part I”, “Round One”, “Castor”, and “Reflections”. That deluxe edition was only available on vinyl until this week, when it suddenly appeared on some streaming services for the first time. But it had changed over the last couple of months, acquiring an additional two bonus tracks (“Father and Sons” and “Outlands, Part II”, which were previously iTunes exclusives) as well as the fitting title The Complete Edition.
Tron: Legacy may not remain Daft Punk’s only soundtrack for long; a third Tron movie starring Jared Leto is reportedly in the works, and Daft Punk are in talks to handle the music. Besides that, the French duo are set to score an upcoming Dario Argento film.
Tron: Legacy — The Complete Edition Tracklist:
01. Overture
02. The Grid
03. The Son of Flynn
04. Recognizer
05. Armory
06. Arena
07. Rinzler
08. The Game Has Changed
09. Outlands
10. Adagio for TRON
11. Nocturne
12. End of Line
13. Derezzed
14. Fall
15. Solar Sailer
16. Rectifier
17. Disc Wars
18. C.L.U.
19.Arrival
20. Flynn Lives
21. TRON Legacy (End Titles)
22. Finale
23. Sea of Simulation
24. Encom Part 2
25. Encom Part 1
26. Round One
27. Castor
28. Reflections
29. Sunrise Prelude
30. Father and Sons
31. Outlands, Pt. II