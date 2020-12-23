Daft Punk Upload Tron: Legacy Bonus Tracks to Streaming Services

Daft Punk in Tron

Daft Punk have revealed Tron: Legacy — The Complete Edition, a 10th anniversary update of their only film soundtrack. The expanded reissue contains a total of nine bonus tracks, and you can stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

This comes on the heels of their September vinyl box set from Mondo, which notably included seven previously-unreleased songs: “Sea of Simulation”, “ENCOM, Part II”, “ENCOM, Part I”, “Round One”, “Castor”, and “Reflections”. That deluxe edition was only available on vinyl until this week, when it suddenly appeared on some streaming services for the first time. But it had changed over the last couple of months, acquiring an additional two bonus tracks (“Father and Sons” and “Outlands, Part II”, which were previously iTunes exclusives) as well as the fitting title The Complete Edition.



Tron: Legacy may not remain Daft Punk’s only soundtrack for long; a third Tron movie starring Jared Leto is reportedly in the works, and Daft Punk are in talks to handle the music. Besides that, the French duo are set to score an upcoming Dario Argento film.

Editors' Picks Top 50 Songs of 2020

Tron: Legacy — The Complete Edition Tracklist:

01. Overture

02. The Grid

03. The Son of Flynn

04. Recognizer

05. Armory

06. Arena

07. Rinzler

08. The Game Has Changed

09. Outlands

10. Adagio for TRON

11. Nocturne

12. End of Line

13. Derezzed

14. Fall

15. Solar Sailer

16. Rectifier

17. Disc Wars

18. C.L.U.

19.Arrival

20. Flynn Lives

21. TRON Legacy (End Titles)

22. Finale

23. Sea of Simulation

24. Encom Part 2

25. Encom Part 1

26. Round One

27. Castor

28. Reflections

29. Sunrise Prelude

30. Father and Sons

31. Outlands, Pt. II