Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Elastica’s “Connection”: Watch

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover Elastica's "Connection"

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are continuing their eight nights of service to prominent Jewish musicians. For the sixth installment of their Hanukkah Sessions songs series, the Foo Fighters frontman and Grammy-winning producer have covered Elastica’s Britpop classic “Connection”.

“From Brit Milot to Britpop…here’s one of the coolest tracks from the 90’s….sung by the very cool…and Jewish…Justine Frischmann…ELASTICA!” wrote the duo in a tweet posted to Foo Fighters’ Twitter account.



Previously, the duo paid tribute to Jewish greats like the Beastie Boys (“Sabotage”), Drake (“Hotline Bling”), Mountain (“Mississippi Queen”), Peaches (“Fuck the Pain Away”), and Bob Dylan (“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”).

This run of covers will likely be the last chunk of Grohl-related content of 2020, but there’s a lot more coming in 2021. On February 5th, Foo Fighters are expected to drop their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, which they’ve been tirelessly promoting on Saturday Night Live and Stephen Colbert. And at some point next year (pending the state of COVID), Grohl will finally link up in person with his fierce drumming opponent, Nandi Bushell, and write a song together.