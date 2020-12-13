Menu
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen”: Watch

The duo continue their Hanukkah covers song series with a classic rock staple

by
on December 12, 2020, 9:37pm
Dave Grohl Mountain
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover Mountain's "Mississippi Queen"

It’s night three of Hanukkah, and Dave Grohl and Dave Kurstin’s covers song series continues with a classic rock staple. The duo have dropped off a cover of Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen”, which you can watch below.

“Talk about making a mountain out of a mohel … named Leslie Weinstein at his bris, the singer of our next band built a wailing wall of guitar as Leslie West. Check out our take on a track from Leslie’s monolithic band, MOUNTAIN.”

Grohl and Kurstin, who helmed Foo Fighters’ 2017 album Concrete and Gold, are celebrating Hanukkah with covers of songs by eight prominent Jewish artists. The pair kicked things off on Thursday night by taking on Beastie Boys’ epic “Sabotage”, and followed up on Friday by covering Drake’s “Hotline Bling”.

