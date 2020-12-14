Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away”: Watch

Dave Grohl with Peaches

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have unveiled the fourth installment in their Hanukkah covers song series. After tackling Drake’s “Hotline Bling” earlier in the campaign, the pair turn their focus to another prominent Canadian Jew with Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away”. Better yet, Peaches herself joins in on the fun and sings along with Grohl starting mid-way through their performance. Watch it below.

In a tweet posted to Foo Fighters’ Twitter account, Grohl and Kurstin wrote, “Drake’s not the only musical Jew from Canada…tonight we feature a Canadian rock G-Dess…who coincidentally grew up around the corner from a Canadian Jewish rock G-D (G-ddy Lee). Straight out the mikvah, here.”



Grohl and Kurstin, who helmed Foo Fighters’ 2017 album Concrete and Gold, are celebrating Hanukkah with covers of songs by eight prominent Jewish artists. The pair kicked things off on Thursday night by covering Beastie Boys’ epic “Sabotage”, and followed up on Friday with “Hotline Bling”. On Saturday, they turned in a classic rock favorite with Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen”.

