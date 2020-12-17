Menu
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover The Knack’s “Frustrated”: Watch

The rock duo dabbles in new wave for night seven of their Hanukkah song series

on December 16, 2020, 8:26pm
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover The Knack

It’s night seven of Hanukkah, and Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are still going strong with their covers song series. Over eight crazy nights, the Foo Fighters frontman and Grammy-winning producer are tackling a different song by a prominent Jewish musician. For entry number seven, they’re tackling The Knack’s “Frustrated”.

“Tonight we’re featuring 4 nice Jewish boys whose biggest hit was a song about a nice Jewish girl… ‘My Shalom-a’ or something like that,” Grohl and Kurstin wrote in a tweet posted to Foo Fighters’ Twitter. “We’re huge fans of New Wave (as well as the ‘old wave’ that came after Moses parted the Red Sea) so we are psyched to present…The Knack!

Previously, the duo paid tribute to Jewish greats like the Beastie Boys (“Sabotage”), Drake (“Hotline Bling”), Mountain (“Mississippi Queen”), Peaches (“Fuck the Pain Away”), Bob Dylan (“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”), and Elastica (“Connection”).

In terms of original music, Grohl is set to drop a new Foo Fighters album called Medicine at Midnight on February 5th.

