Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Drake’s “Hotline Bling”: Watch

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover "Hotline Bling"

It’s night two of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah song series, and that can only mean one thing: they’ve covered Drake’s “Hotline Bling”.

In a tweet posted to Foo Fighters’ Twitter account, the duo wrote: “You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian. He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids ‘if @Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.’ Twitterverse, challah at your boy!”



In a nod to Drake’s “Hotline Bling” video, the pre-recorded performance was interspersed with a few scenes of Grohl dancing. Watch it below.

Grohl and Kurstin, who helmed Foo Fighters’ 2017 album Concrete and Gold, are celebrating Hanukkah with covers of songs by eight prominent Jewish artists. The pair kicked things off on Thursday night by taking on Beastie Boys’ epic “Sabotage”.

