Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”: Watch

The pair's festive Hanukkah Sessions song series continues

on December 14, 2020, 9:12pm
As is Hanukkah tradition, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin have been gifting fans something new each night of the Festival of Lights. But instead of offering jewelry or candy, the dynamic duo’s Hanukkah Sessions song series sees the pair covering eight different prominent Jewish musicians.

Thus far, they’ve tackled Beastie Boys (“Sabotage”), Drake (“Hotline Bling”), Mountain (“Mississippi Queen”), and Peaches (“Fuck the Pain Away”). Now, for night five of Hanukkah, Grohl and Kurstin have put their own spin on “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”, the opening track to Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde.

“So now everybody must get stoned (not in the Law of Moses sense) as we put some blood on this track: Rainy Day Women 12&35 by the immortal @BobDylan,” Grohl and Kurstin wrote in a tweet posted to Foo Fighters’ Twitter account.

There’s plenty more Grohl to come beyond the holidays. On February 5th, Foo Fighters are expected to drop their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, which they’ve been tirelessly promoting on Saturday Night Live and Stephen Colbert.

 

