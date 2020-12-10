Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Announce Hanukkah-Themed Song Series

Dave Grohl (photo by Philip Cosores) and Greg Kurstin (photo via Wikipedia)

Dave Grohl may have recently lost an epic drum battle to 10-year-old rock prodigy Nandi Bushell, but the Foo Fighters frontman’s cheery holiday spirit is still going strong. So much so, in fact, that he is planning to release a new song each night of Hanukkah in collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin.

The pair’s new music series is simply titled The Hanukkah Sessions and will see Grohl and Kurstin covering various renowned Jewish musicians. Running throughout the entirety of the Jewish holiday, the project officially begins tomorrow, December 10th and extends until next Friday, December 18th.



“With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!” Grohl posted on Twitter on Wednesday night alongside an announcement video. Might these “tasty LICKS” be of the heavy metal variety? It’s not as far-fetched as you may think.

Grohl isn’t Jewish, but Kurstin is, and the two have worked magic together in the studio in the past. Kurstin, whose other prominent credits include Adele and Paul McCartney, served as producer on the Foos’ last album, Concrete and Gold from 2017.

Watch The Hanukkah Sessions announcement clip below and stay tuned for the duo’s festive songs.

Foo Fighters are expected to release their highly anticipated album Medicine at Midnight on February 5th. To promote the LP, the band performed new single “Shame Shame” on both Saturday Night Live and Stephen Colbert last month. The alt-rockers also recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with a documentary dubbed Times Like Those.

