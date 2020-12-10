David Hasselhoff and CueStack Premiere Video for Metal Song “Through the Night”: Watch

David Hasselhoff with CueStack

Horns up for The Hoff! David Hasselhoff has gone full metal on the new track “Through the Night” with Austrian duo CueStack, and we have the exclusive premiere of the song and its accompanying music video.

While Hasselhoff became a household name for his starring roles in Knight Rider and Baywatch, he has also enjoyed a 35-year recording career. In Austria and Germany, he’s a bona fide pop star with a string of hit albums and singles spanning that entire time.



Now, Hoff is exploring his metal side, with the song “Through the Night”, which has been a long-time coming. CueStack, comprised of VFX designer Martin Kames and shred guitar content creator Bernth Brodträger, conceived the collaboration with Hasselhoff in 2018.

As CueStack explain, “The ultimate goal was to create a metal project with the most-watched man on TV, showing the world his heavy side.”

Hasselhoff joined CueStack in the studio in 2019, and after a few lyrical changes, the final version of “Through the Night” was ready to be recorded. When it was said and done, the song was “about pushing through dark times with hope and courage, fighting your way towards the light at the ending of the tunnel.”

An EP version of “Through the Night” adds a synthwave remix of the song by Beartooth singer Caleb Shomo, as well as CueStack’s earlier single “Transhuman Generation” and a 2020 mix of their song “Alive”. The EP is available digitally via Amazon and in various physical packages through CueStack’s online store. Among the choices is an “ultimate box set” featuring a the EP on CD, a T-shirt, a gym bag, shorts, an embroidered baseball cap, and more.

The music video puts Hasselhoff front and center as Kames and Brodträger perform on either side of him, providing an epic visual that goes with the song’s anthemic grandeur.

Watch the video for “Through the Night” below, and stay tuned for CueStack’s debut full-length album, Diagnosis:Human, coming in 2021.

Through the Night EP Artwork:

Through the Night EP Tracklist:

01. Through the Night (feat. David Hasselhoff)

02. Through the Night (feat. David Hasselhoff) (Caleb Shomo Remix)

03. Through the Night (feat. David Hasselhoff) (Acoustic Remix)

04. Transhuman Generation

05. Alive (2020 Mix)