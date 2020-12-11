Menu
Deftones Release White Pony Remix Album Black Stallion: Stream

Robert Smith, Mike Shinoda, DJ Shadow, and more contribute new remixes of White Pony tracks

by
on December 11, 2020, 12:00am
Deftones Black Stallion Remix Album
Deftones in 2000, via Maverick Records

Deftones have released their White Pony remix album, appropriately dubbed, Black Stallion. The record reimagines the 12 songs on the band’s landmark 2000 release, following the same track sequence as the original.

The remix LP accompanies the 20th anniversary reissue of White Pony, the album that established Deftones as one of the most innovative metal bands of the 21st century. The band embraced electronic and turntable music without losing an ounce of their metal edge — a sonic trait that becomes more pronounced on the electro leaning Black Stallion. The list of artists chosen for the task includes DJ Shadow, Robert Smith of The Cure, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, and Squarepusher, to name a few.

Frontman Chino Moreno stated that some of the contributors actually influenced the original songs on White Pony. “So we have a bunch of different people on it, some that actually inspired some of the writing of the record itself, the original album,” Moreno said previously. “So, it’s kind of come full circle.”

Editors' Picks

For the many who’ve played the hell out of White Pony, the remixes offer a new perspective on old favorites. Purity Ring taking on “Knife Prty” is blissful, while Robert Smith remixing “Teenager” stands as a milestone of sorts for Deftones.

If only every reissue had extra content this juicy. Professionals to the core, Deftones aren’t skimping us with the re-release of arguably their definitive album.

Stream White Pony x Black Stallion below (the stream starts with the original LP, followed by the remix album) and purchase a digital or CD copy via Amazon. Pre-order the 4-LP box set (out February 26th) at this location.

Black Stallion Tracklist:
01. Feiticeira (Clams Casino remix)
02. Digital Bath (DJ Shadow remix)
03. Elite (Blanck Mass remix)
04. Rx Queen (Salva remix)
05. Street Carp (Phantogram remix)
06. Teenager (Robert Smith remix)
07. Knife Prty (Purity Ring remix)
08. Korea (Trevor Jackson remix)
09. Passenger (Mike Shinoda remix)
10. Change (In the House of Flies) (Tourist remix)
11. Pink Maggit (Squarepusher remix)

