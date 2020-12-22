Denzel Washington Is on Jared Leto’s Tail in The Little Things Trailer: Watch

Denzel Washington and Jared Leto in The Little Things (Warner Bros.)

One of the first movies Warner Bros. is using to smash release windows in 2021 is the Denzel Washington-starring The Little Things. Arriving in select theaters and HBO Max day-and-date on January 29th, the psychological thriller has today received its first trailer.

Written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Founder, The Blind Side), The Little Things finds Washington playing Joe “Deke” Deacon, a Kern County Deputy Sheriff with an impeccable track record yet no forward career momentum. While on an evidence-gathering assignment in Los Angeles, Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) ropes him into a serial killer investigation. They both have their sights set on one particular man (Jared Leto), but their hunt for a murderer threatens to unearth some dark secrets from Deke’s past.



The trailer certainly lays out some implications with its final few moments, but we have a feeling this preview isn’t entirely giving up the goosegiving up goose entirely. Check it out below.

The Little Things also stars Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt.