Two Dio Live Albums to Be Reissued as Part of New Archival Series

Ronnie James Dio, via YouTube

A pair of Dio live albums will be reissued as part of BMG’s new “Dio Live Album Reissues Series”. The first two releases will be 2005’s Evil or Divine: Live in New York City and 2006’s Holy Diver Live on February 12th.

The live documents will be back on vinyl for first time in years, with the original pressings long out of print and highly collectible. Despite arriving relatively late in Ronnie James Dio’s career, both albums are powerful testaments to the late singer’s ability to command the stage and incite a crowd of heavy metal maniacs.



A previously unheard recording of “Lord of the Last Day” (from Evil or Divine) and a ripping version of “Holy Diver” (from Holy Diver Live) have been shared along with the press announcement for the reissues, exemplifying the quality of these two releases. They’re as potent as any of Dio’s studio albums, and perhaps more so, with the hordes in attendance shouting the lyrics in cadence with the legendary frontman.

“I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music,” stated Ronnie’s widow, Wendy Dio. “They will be making the complete Dio catalogue available again with some interesting surprises.”

Both records have been newly remastered and feature updated artwork and layouts. The LP versions are each generously spread across three slabs of 180-gram wax for maximum fidelity. The final side of Evil or Divine also includes four bonus tracks from the recent Dio studio reissue project.

Take a look at the artwork and tracklist for both albums and stream the live versions of “Holy Diver” and “Lord of the Last Day” below. You can pre-order Evil or Divine here and Holy Diver Live here.

Evil or Divine: Live in New York City Artwork:

Evil or Divine: Live in New York City Tracklist:

Side A

01. Killing the Dragon

02. Egypt (The Chains Are On)

03. Push

Side B

04. Drum Solo – Simon Wright

05. Stand Up and Shout

06. Rock and Roll

07. Don’t Talk to Strangers

Side C

08. Man On The Silver Mountain

09. Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich

10. Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll

11. Lord of the Last Day

Side D

12. Fever Dreams

13. Holy Diver

14. Heaven and Hell

Side E

15. The Last in Line

16. Rainbow in The Dark

17. We Rock

Side F (Bonus) – Best of Studio Albums 1996-2004 [LP Only]

18. This Is Your Life (Angry Machines)

19. Fever Dreams (Magica)

20. Push (Killing the Dragon)

21. The Eyes (Master of the Moon)

Holy Diver Live Artwork:

Holy Diver Live Tracklist:

Side A

01. Intro

02. Stand Up and Shout

03. Holy Diver

04. Gypsy

05. Drum Solo – Simon Wright

Side B

06. Caught in the Middle

07. Don’t Talk to Strangers

08. Straight Through the Heart

09. Invisible

Side C

10. Rainbow in the Dark

11. Shame on the Night

12. Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich

13. Holy Diver (Reprise)

Side D

14. Tarot Woman

15. Sign of the Southern Cross

16. One Night in the City

Side E

17. Gates of Babylon

18. Heaven and Hell

Side F

19. Man on the Silver Mountain

20. Catch the Rainbow

21. Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll

22. Call for Encore

23. We Rock