Two Dio Live Albums to Be Reissued as Part of New Archival Series

A pair of Dio live albums will be reissued as part of BMG’s new “Dio Live Album Reissues Series”. The first two releases will be 2005’s Evil or Divine: Live in New York City and 2006’s Holy Diver Live on February 12th.
The live documents will be back on vinyl for first time in years, with the original pressings long out of print and highly collectible. Despite arriving relatively late in Ronnie James Dio’s career, both albums are powerful testaments to the late singer’s ability to command the stage and incite a crowd of heavy metal maniacs.
A previously unheard recording of “Lord of the Last Day” (from Evil or Divine) and a ripping version of “Holy Diver” (from Holy Diver Live) have been shared along with the press announcement for the reissues, exemplifying the quality of these two releases. They’re as potent as any of Dio’s studio albums, and perhaps more so, with the hordes in attendance shouting the lyrics in cadence with the legendary frontman.
“I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music,” stated Ronnie’s widow, Wendy Dio. “They will be making the complete Dio catalogue available again with some interesting surprises.”
Both records have been newly remastered and feature updated artwork and layouts. The LP versions are each generously spread across three slabs of 180-gram wax for maximum fidelity. The final side of Evil or Divine also includes four bonus tracks from the recent Dio studio reissue project.
Take a look at the artwork and tracklist for both albums and stream the live versions of “Holy Diver” and “Lord of the Last Day” below. You can pre-order Evil or Divine here and Holy Diver Live here.
Evil or Divine: Live in New York City Artwork:
Evil or Divine: Live in New York City Tracklist:
Side A
01. Killing the Dragon
02. Egypt (The Chains Are On)
03. Push
Side B
04. Drum Solo – Simon Wright
05. Stand Up and Shout
06. Rock and Roll
07. Don’t Talk to Strangers
Side C
08. Man On The Silver Mountain
09. Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich
10. Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll
11. Lord of the Last Day
Side D
12. Fever Dreams
13. Holy Diver
14. Heaven and Hell
Side E
15. The Last in Line
16. Rainbow in The Dark
17. We Rock
Side F (Bonus) – Best of Studio Albums 1996-2004 [LP Only]
18. This Is Your Life (Angry Machines)
19. Fever Dreams (Magica)
20. Push (Killing the Dragon)
21. The Eyes (Master of the Moon)
Holy Diver Live Artwork:
Holy Diver Live Tracklist:
Side A
01. Intro
02. Stand Up and Shout
03. Holy Diver
04. Gypsy
05. Drum Solo – Simon Wright
Side B
06. Caught in the Middle
07. Don’t Talk to Strangers
08. Straight Through the Heart
09. Invisible
Side C
10. Rainbow in the Dark
11. Shame on the Night
12. Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich
13. Holy Diver (Reprise)
Side D
14. Tarot Woman
15. Sign of the Southern Cross
16. One Night in the City
Side E
17. Gates of Babylon
18. Heaven and Hell
Side F
19. Man on the Silver Mountain
20. Catch the Rainbow
21. Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll
22. Call for Encore
23. We Rock