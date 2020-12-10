Disney Announces Mandalorian Spin-Offs Ahsoka, The Rangers of the New Republic

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka in The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian successfully expanded the Star Wars universe on Disney+, and now it looks like things are set to keep growing. Disney has announced development on a new pair of interconnected spin-off series: Ahsoka and The Rangers of the New Republic.

The news was revealed during Thursday’s Disney investors’ meeting, though details were slim. What we do know is Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are working on the projects, which will tie directly into the original series. What’s more, they’re all set to culminate in a “story event” following the first seasons, currently targeting a Christmas 2021 debut.



Ahsoka Tano, a fan-favorite from the Clone Wars cartoon series, was introduced in live action during Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Rosario Dawson brought the role to life, and she’ll reprise it in the Ahsoka series.

Other series announced during the investors’ meetings included the Rouge One prequel Andor, Lando, The Acolyte, and the confirmation that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader for the Obi-Wan event series. There was also confirmation of Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film, and the news that Patty Jenkins will directed a new movie called Rogue Squadron. That’s expected out Christmas 2023.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZojpCkhPS7 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020