What’s Streaming on Disney+ in December 2020

Disney+ is bringing some much-needed Soul to Christmas.
Yes, on December 25th, the Mouse House is rolling out its would-be Pixar blockbuster on their streaming service. Unlike this past September’s release of Mulan, however, Soul will be completely free to subscribers. Consider it a gift from Mickey.
Of course, that’s not the only present to unwrap this month. There’s also Jillian Bell’s new comedy Godmothered, the exhaustively titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, and the remaining episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2.
Elsewhere, nostalgics can enjoy watching Tom Hanks play Josh Baskin in Big, head to the clouds with Kurt Russell in Sky High, and pretend like they’re watching Max Keeble’s Big Move for the first time. Into the Woods is somewhere in there, too.
Consult the entire list below. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix.
What’s Coming to Disney+ in December 2020
Available December 4th
Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Godmothered
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin'” and “The Big Good Wolf”
Available December 11th
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Safety
‘The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date”
Available December 18th
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (S1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
On Pointe
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Dory’s Reef Cam
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Winter Finale
Available December 25th
Max Keeble’s Big Move
Soul
Burrow
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle
