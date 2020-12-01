What’s Streaming on Disney+ in December 2020

Pixar (Disney Plus)

Disney+ is bringing some much-needed Soul to Christmas.

Yes, on December 25th, the Mouse House is rolling out its would-be Pixar blockbuster on their streaming service. Unlike this past September’s release of Mulan, however, Soul will be completely free to subscribers. Consider it a gift from Mickey.



Of course, that’s not the only present to unwrap this month. There’s also Jillian Bell’s new comedy Godmothered, the exhaustively titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, and the remaining episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2.

Elsewhere, nostalgics can enjoy watching Tom Hanks play Josh Baskin in Big, head to the clouds with Kurt Russell in Sky High, and pretend like they’re watching Max Keeble’s Big Move for the first time. Into the Woods is somewhere in there, too.

Consult the entire list below. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix.

What’s Coming to Disney+ in December 2020

Available December 4th

Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin'” and “The Big Good Wolf”

Available December 11th

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Safety

‘The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date”

Available December 18th

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (S1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Dory’s Reef Cam

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Winter Finale

Available December 25th

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Soul

Burrow

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle

