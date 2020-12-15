Dr. Dre Appears in New Grand Theft Auto Online Heist

Grand Theft Auto Online: The Cayo Perico Heist

In the world of Grand Theft Auto Online, it’s Dre Day (and everybody’s celebratin’). That’s right, one of the original gangsta rappers Dr. Dre appears in the new downloadable crime adventure Cayo Perico Heist. As if that weren’t enough, he’s accompanied by real-life associates Jimmy Iovine and DJ Pooh.

GTA Online rolled out in 2015 and has kept players invested with frequent DLC rollouts. According to Rockstar Games, this latest entry in the Heist series is “the largest and most ambitious Grand Theft Auto Online adventure to date.”



As clips from the game reveal, the fireworks start even before players arrive on the drug lord’s island, when a chill Dre and a tweaking Iovine start to board the same plane as you. Unfortunately, Dre’s phone — full of “private financial shit, naked pictures, but more importantly, a lot of my fucking music demos” — is stolen. The musical trio is forced to retreat, and players are left wondering how the motherfucking D.R.E. would’ve acquitted himself with machine guns and rocket launchers. Watch the scene below.

Grand Theft Auto Online: Cayo Perico Heist dropped today, December 15th. Whether it’s on purpose or a coincidence, it arrives exactly 28 years after the release of Dre’s seminal g-funk album The Chronic. It’s been a big year for that record, which finally came to all streaming platforms on 4/20, and, more consequentially, was archived in the Library of Congress. In a spring interview, Dre spoke about our increasingly digital world, and said that social media destroyed the artist mystique.

The music in the Grand Theft Auto has always been on-point, and last week The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas curated a new GTA radio station.

Lol if you download the new #GTAOnline update my dad, Dre and @DJPooh pop up pic.twitter.com/5tNPs4Fz2E — Jamie Iovine (@Jamie_iovine) December 15, 2020