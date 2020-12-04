The DW Dave Grohl Icon Snare, courtesy of DW Drums

Dave Grohl finally has is own snare drum, thanks to DW Drums. The new ICON snare is adorned with a silhouette of the Nirvana drumming hero and an homage to Grohl’s Studio 606, where the Sound City recording console resides.

Only 250 of the limited edition snare will be produced, making this the ultimate Grohl collectible — in addition to being a worthy drum acoustically, per DW’s standard. Somebody better make sure 10-year-old prodigy Nandi Bushell gets one, especially after she defeated Grohl in an epic drum battle.

“I’d like to thank everybody at DW, as this is something that blows my mind,” Grohl said in a press statement. “I’ve never had my own snare drum before, and this is pretty beautiful.”

In addition to the aforementioned imagery — which was inlayed by hand — the drum was laser-cut from 1/36-inch veneers of black pear and sycamore wood (no paint was used for the graphics). The snare boasts 11-ply maple with “VLT grain orientation technology,” according to DW, among other top-of-the-line hardware and tuning features.

“We’d been waiting a long time to present this special project to Dave,” DW drum designer John Good said in the press release. “When he saw the drum for the first time, we couldn’t have asked for a more amazing reaction. We finally get to share this with the world, and we know his fans will appreciate the thought and effort put into this very special ICON drum.”.

A portion of proceeds from each snare sale will be donated to the National Independent Venue Association, a charity that was nominated by Grohl himself.

Watch a video of Grohl speaking about the new snare below. For more on DW’s ICON series, visit the company’s website. You can purchase similar DW drums via Reverb.