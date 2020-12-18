EarthGang and Wale Survey Their “Options” on New Collaborative Single: Stream

EarthGang (photo via artist's Instagram) and Wale (photo via artist's Instagram)

EarthGang and Wale have joined forces on a new collaborative single called “Options”. It’s bouncy, it’s bright, and you can stream it below.

The Atlanta hip-hop duo and DC-based rapper have been sitting on “Options” for a while now. “Who wants this new heat with us and Wale???? DROP A 💚 IF YOU GOT #OPTIONS,” EarthGang wrote on Instagram in April alongside a video of them in the studio. They’ve kept their lips relatively sealed about the song ever since, despite racking up hundreds of comments from fans begging for it to come out.



That changed earlier last month when Wale revealed the track’s imminent release and consequently reignited the hype. “Wow ‘Options’ with EarthGang and my joint with Gunna both drop soon,” he tweeted. “More plaques on the way.”

This is the latest step in EarthGang’s well-deserved glow-up. The rappers dropped an excellent song for Madden NFL 21, released an album with rap supergroup Spillage Village this fall, and made a string of cameos on new records by Gorillaz, TOKiMONSTA, and Mick Jenkins. They even found time to recreate themselves as strip club-loving puppets in a music video for “Top Down”, too.