Eddie Izzard Will Use “She” and “Her” Pronouns Going Forward

Eddie Izzard, the Emmy-winning British comedian and star of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, has announced that she will exclusively use the pronouns “she” and “her” moving forward.

The stand-up icon opened up about the change during an interview on the Sky Arts TV competition series Portrait Artist of the Year, where amateur artists draw a celebrity in real time. Izzard said she agreed to go on the show because “I try to do things that I think are interesting,” and realized when signing up that it was a chance to clarify her identifying pronouns.



“This is the first program I’ve asked if I can be ‘she’ and ‘her’. This is a little transition period,” she said on the show. “Well, it feels great because people assume that… they just know me from before, but I’m gender fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on.”

Watch a short clip capturing the moment below.

In Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death and Jazz Chicken, her 2017 memoir, Izzard described herself as a gender fluid and talked about her experience being transgender. “If you are coming out as transgender or gay or lesbian, it’s such a tough rite of passage and quest,” she told The Hollywood Reporter that same year. “It assaults your senses because, back in ’85, everyone said, ‘No, no. Hide about it.’ I just thought they were all wrong. The humiliation period, the initial period, is so tough. If you keep at it, it gets better.”

In 2000, Izzard won an Emmy for Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for her comedy special Dress to Kill. Her filmography also includes roles in Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, Valkyrie, and the NBC series Hannibal, as well as voice work in The Chronicles of Narnia, Cars 2, and The LEGO Batman Movie.

For anyone who was confused, here is what Eddie said about her pronouns from now on. #EddieIzzard #TransIsBeautiful pic.twitter.com/m0ZxhqtmRb — Sam (@spamvicious) December 20, 2020