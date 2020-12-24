Eddie Vedder Announces Matter of Time EP, Due Out on Christmas

Eddie Vedder "Matter of Time"

Eddie Vedder released the two-song single “Matter of Time” b/w “Say Hi” back in November. Now, the Pearl Jam frontman has expanded the bundle into what’s essentially a brand new EP, featuring a quartet of acoustic at-home performances, all of which were recorded throughout 2020.

Highlighting the collection is a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. classic “Growin’ Up”. Also present is Vedder’s rendition of “Future Days” recorded for the 2020 Game Awards. (The Lightning Bolt cut soundtracks a particularly powerful moment in The Last of Us Part II.) Rounding out the tracklist are solo versions of “Porch” and “Just Breathe”, both captured for an online Amazon corporate event back in October.



Vedder debuted “Matter of Time” and “Say Hi” during the Venture Into Cures benefit livestream supporting the EB Research Partnership co-founded by the rocker and his wife, Jill. You can re-watch the concert and donate via Pearl Jam’s YouTube page.

Check out the Matter of Time EP artwork and full tracklist below. It will arrive on streaming services on Christmas, December 25th.

Matter of Time EP Artwork:

Matter of Time EP Tracklist:

01. Matter of Time

02. Say Hi

03. Just Breathe (acoustic at home)

04. Future Days (acoustic at home)

05. Growin’ up (acoustic at home)

06. Porch (acoustic at home)