Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

She's shutting down production on her daytime talk show until next year

Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres, photo via Getty

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus and is shutting down production on her daytime talk show until early next year.

DeGeneres, 62, shared the news on Twitter, adding that she’s “feeling fine right now.” She also said that “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

Her positive diagnosis caps off what has been an absolutely miserable year for DeGeneres, who has seen her talk show’s ratings plummet by 37% following allegations of a toxic work environment involving her behind-the-scenes crew.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres hopes to resume production in January.

Read DeGeneres’ full statement below.

