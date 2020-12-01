Elliot Page, photo courtesy of actor

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor formerly known as Ellen Page, has come out as transgender.

In a statement posted to social media on Tuesday, Page announced that “I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.” Per Variety, Page also identifies as non-binary.



“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page added. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page continued on with a paragraph about the difficulty of coming out and highlighted the harrowing statistics regarding the violence and discrimination regularly faced by trans people. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2020 is on track to be the deadliest year for the community; at least 40 trans individuals have been murdered, the majority of which have been Black and Latinx trans women. The Trump Administration has also spent the last four years vigorously trying to roll back healthcare protections for trans people. Read Page’s full post below.

In a statement to Variety, Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media, said, “Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

From countless interviews and TV appearances to actual film work, Page has long used his platform as one of the most visible queer actors in Hollywood to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. In 2016, he hosted a TV series called Gaycation, which explored LGBTQ+ cultures all over the world. More recently, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019, he strongly condemned the Trump Administration for its dangerous anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

“I’m really fired up tonight but it feels impossible not to feel this way right now,” an angry Page said. “What do you think is going to happen? Kids are going to be abused and they’re going to kill themselves. People are going to be beaten on the street. I have travelled the world and I have met the most marginalized people you could meet. I’m lucky to have this time and this privilege to say this. This needs to fucking stop.”

In addition to 2007’s Juno, for which the 33-year-old Page received an Academy nomination, he has appeared in Inception and the X-Men franchise, where he played the role of Kitty Pryde. Page currently stars as Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.