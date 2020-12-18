Eminem Drops Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition): Stream

Eminem, photo by Danny Clinch

At the top of 2020, Eminem dropped his eleventh studio album, Music To Be Murdered By. Now, as the year comes to a close, he’s unveiled an expanded deluxe edition of the album. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Officially titled Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition), the release boasts an additional 16 tracks, including new collaborations with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, and Skylar Grey. They’re followed on the tracklist by the album’s original 20 songs.



Over the summer, Eminem joined Big Sean on a new song called “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady”, and was forced to defend himself against a home invader. More recently, he made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live.

Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:

Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

01. Alfred (Intro)

02. Black Magic (feat. Skylar Grey)

03. Alfred’s Theme

04. Tone Deaf

05. Book of Rhymes (feat. DJ Premier)

06. Favorite Bitch (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

07. Guns Blazing (feat. Dr. Dre & Sly Pyper)

08. Gnat

09. Higher

10. These Demons (feat. MAJ)

11. Key – Skit

12. She Loves Me

13. Killer

14. Zeus (feat. White Gold)

15. Thus Far (Interlude)

16. Discombobulated

17. Premonition (Intro)

18. Unaccommodating (feat. Young M.A)

19. You Gon’ Learn (feat. Royce da 5’9″ and White Gold)

20. Alfred (interlude)

21. Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)

22. In Too Deep

23. Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)

24. Darkness

25. Leaving Heaven (featuring Skylar Grey)

26. Yah Yah (feat. Royce da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip and Denaun)

27. Stepdad (Intro)

28. Stepdad

29. Marsh

30. Never Love Again

31. Little Engine

32. Lock It Up (feat. Anderson .Paak)

33. Farewell

34. No Regrets (feat. Don Toliver)

35. I Will (feat. Kxng Crooked, Royce da 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz)

36. Alfred (Outro)