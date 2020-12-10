Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder to Star in Comedy Series from the Safdie Brothers

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder as a married couple who co-host a troubled HGTV show. How’s that for the premise of a new “genre-bending” scripted comedy? And did I mention it’s being directed by the Safdie brothers? Suddenly, there’s a reason to subscribe to Showtime.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable network has handed out a series order for The Curse, which the Safdie brothers co-created with Fielder.



Fielder will direct, produce, and star in the series alongside Stone and Benny Safdie, who will portray the producer of the HGTV show.

The plot is mostly being kept under the wraps, but we’ve been told that some sort of curse impacts Stone’s and Fielder’s characters’ ability to conceive a child.

Editors' Picks Comedian of the Year Nathan Fielder Redefines Reality TV

The Curse marks Fielder’s first on-camera role since Nathan For You wrapped up last in November 2017. He currently serves an executive producer on HBO’s How To With John Wilson.

Stone most recently starred in last year’s Zombieland: Double Tap. She’ll next appear in Disney’s upcoming live-action Cruella film.

As for the Safdie brothers, The Curse marks their first project since receiving universal acclaim for Uncut Gems.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.