Evanescence, photo by P.R. Brown

After initially announcing their new album, The Bitter Truth, way back in April, Evanescence have finally set a release date for the LP. The band’s first full album of new material in nearly 10 years will arrive on March 26th. In advance of its release, Evanescence have unveiled the album’s fourth single, “Yeah Right”.

While it’s been a long wait for the album’s release date, no doubt due to the pandemic, singer Amy Lee and company have been rolling out new music over the past several months. Already, Evanescence have released three singles from The Bitter Truth — “Wasted On You”, “The Game Is Over”, and “Use My Voice”.



“Yeah Right” is a groovy rock number with a bit of an industrial vibe, as Amy Lee offers a self-cynical view of the band’s experience in the music industry.

The Bitter Truth is now available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via the band’s merch store or Amazon. Also available is a limited-edition deluxe fan box set featuring a bonus CD, a journal, a poster, and a cassette of exclusive audio from the making of The Bitter Truth. All pre-orders will include instant downloads of the first four singles.

The news of the album’s release date comes one day prior to Evanescence’s only full performance of 2020, a livestream event premiering Saturday (December 5th) at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. Tickets for “Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio” are available here.

Check out the new song “Yeah Right”, along with the album artwork, below.

The Bitter Truth Artwork: