Menu
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Every Time I Die Share New Songs “A Colossal Wreck” and “Desperate Pleasures”: Stream

The hardcore act will also play a livestream concert on December 19th

by
on December 08, 2020, 1:19pm
Every Time I Die new singles
Every Time I Die, photo by Chuck Abbott

Every Time I Die have returned with the double single, “A Colossal Wreck” and “Desperate Pleasures”. They’ve also announced a livestream event for December 19th.

The songs mark the first new music from the Buffalo, New York hardcore act since 2016. In the interim, the band’s lost none of their mathematic prowess and virtuosic precision. If the rest of Every Time I Die’s forthcoming ninth studio album lives up to these tracks, fans are in for another excellent slice of passionate metal.

As the titles “A Colossal Wreck” and “Desperate Pleasures” imply, there’s more than a little of 2020 that’s seeped into the new material. Vocalist Keith Buckley stated in a press release that the songs are “two sides of the same reactionary coin.”

“While ‘A Colossal Wreck’ looks around at the current state of the world and says ‘life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive’ and, ‘Desperate Pleasures’ takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before,” Buckley explained.

He continued, “It says that without hope, even in the face of such universal anguish, only death is certain and to give up now when those around us need it most is a treacherous act of pure cowardice. That said, I’m not sure which is worse, being a coward or being a cynic. Probably a coward. At least cynics have a sense of humor.”

Editors' Picks

The tracks were produced and mixed by Will Putney, who is ostensibly working with Every Time I Die on their new album.

To support the new double single, the band will stream a virtual concert on December 19th. Dubbed “Every Time I Die’s Online Telethon Extravaganza”, the event sees the band emerging from quarantine for its first livestream show. It goes live at 5 p.m. ET on the 19th, and you can get tickets at this location.

Listen to the new singles and check out the single artwork and livestream poster below.

“A Colossal Wreck” / “Desperate Pleasures” Artwork:
Every time I Die

unnamed 51 Every Time I Die Share New Songs A Colossal Wreck and Desperate Pleasures: Stream

Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products
These Were the Best Albums of 2020 These Were the Best Albums of 2020
Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here
Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt

Previous Story
Trapt’s Twitter Suspended After Rant Seemingly Defending Statutory Rape
Next Story
Apple’s First Over-Ear Headphones, the AirPods Max, Will Only Cost You $549