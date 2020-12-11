Menu
Fleet Foxes Perform “Can I Believe You” with the Resistance Revival Chorus on Colbert: Watch

A unique late-night performance supporting their excellent new album, Shore

on December 11, 2020, 10:36am
The Late Show with Stephen Colbet (CBS)

In September, Fleet Foxes dropped the surprise album Shorethe band’s best full-length effort since their debut and one of our favorite LPs of the year. On Thursday, Robin Pecknold and co. brought the album track “Can I Believe You” to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and they did so with the help of the Resistance Revival Chorus.

During the pandemic it’s become common for artists to perform remotely, but even by quarantine standards, Fleet Foxes’ collaboration with RRC was noteworthy. While Pecknold recorded from a studio, the choir socially distanced themselves inside of St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, New York. They took full advantage of the space’s natural acoustics, adding heavenly backup vocals and even taking lead towards the end. Their soaring voices added texture to an already gorgeous song.

Replay Fleet Foxes’ beautiful Colbert performance below. Truth be told, it brought back memories of the band’s previous collaboration with the acclaimed Icelandic choir Graduale Nobili a few years back.

In October, Fleet Foxes announced their plan for a 24-hour song album. On December 21st, the Winter Solstice, Pecknold will perform “A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream”. Tickets are available here.

