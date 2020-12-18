Foo Fighters and Billie Eilish to Headline Virtual ALTer EGO Festival

Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish, photos by Philip Cosores and Heather Kaplan

Billie Eilish and Foo Fighters are set to headline iHeartRadio’s virtual ALTer EGO festival in early 2021.

Taking place on January 28th, the event also promises archival performances from Beck, The Black Keys, The Killers, Coldplay, MUSE, Blink-182, Cage the Elephant, and Mumford and Sons.



ALTer EGO 2021 will livestream for free on LiveXLive.com and on the LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, and broadcast live across more than 80 alternative and rock iHeartRadio stations on January 28th starting at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

The virtual festival goes down just a week prior to the release of Foo Fighters’ new album, Medicine at Midnight, which drops on February 5th. Though they’ve been unable to tour in support of the album’s impending release, they have delivered a series of memorable remote performances, including a rousing headlining show at The Roxy in Los Angeles. Frontman Dave Grohl has also stayed busy with a Hanukkah covers song series, which wrapped up last night with a rendition of The Velvet Underground’s “Rock and Roll”.

Eilish, too, has dabbled in virtual performances amidst the pandemic. She staged her “WHERE DO WE GO?” livestream back in October, and has also made appearances at the American Music Awards and this month’s Jingle Ball. Her performance at ALTer EGO will precede the release of her new documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, which is set to premiere on February 26th.

Though Foo Fighters and Eilish will perform from different locations, Dave Grohl is no doubt pumped to be sharing a bill with the young superstar. Last year, he likened Eilish’s rapid rise to Nirvana’s in 1991: “People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”

Editor’s Note: Join us in the fight to protect live music by picking up our new original shirt. A portion of all proceeds go towards independent music venues in their recovery efforts.