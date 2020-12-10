FX Announces Alien TV Series from Fargo’s Noah Hawley

Alien (20th Century Fox)

In news that might cause a funny feeling in your chest, FX has announced the first-ever TV series based on the sci-fi horror franchise Alien. The show will be helmed by Noah Hawley, creator of other FX favorites Legion and Fargo.

The project was revealed today, December 10th, as part of Disney Investor Day 2020. It’s currently in the early stages of development, and unlike previous installments, it’s going to be set on Earth “not too far in the future.”

This is a developing story…

don’t let your chests burst in anticipation https://t.co/FFu8Wj7BtB — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) December 10, 2020