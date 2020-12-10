Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

FX Announces Alien TV Series from Fargo’s Noah Hawley

Set on Earth "not too far in the future"

by
on December 10, 2020, 6:30pm
Alien tv show noah hawley fx
Alien (20th Century Fox)

In news that might cause a funny feeling in your chest, FX has announced the first-ever TV series based on the sci-fi horror franchise Alien. The show will be helmed by Noah Hawley, creator of other FX favorites Legion and Fargo.

The project was revealed today, December 10th, as part of Disney Investor Day 2020. It’s currently in the early stages of development, and unlike previous installments, it’s going to be set on Earth “not too far in the future.”

This is a developing story…

Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products
These Were the Best Albums of 2020 These Were the Best Albums of 2020
Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here
Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt

Previous Story
Disney Announces Mandalorian Spin-Offs Ahsoka, The Rangers of the New Republic