Going There with Cherie Currie

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Cherie Currie joins the show this week to discuss her experience with trauma and post-traumatic stress. The Runaways vocalist explains how she was the victim of two separate sexual assaults as a teenager, and describes how she experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress, including anger and hostility, pervasive distrust, and emotional detachment.

The Neon Angel author recalls how she initially coped with the traumatic events, including taking pills to help her escape the difficult emotions. She later explores other forms of coping, including channeling her anger into standing up against bullies, seeking therapy, and eventually becoming a drug and alcohol counselor to help others.

