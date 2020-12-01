Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Cherie Currie on Living with Trauma

In the latest episode of Going There, Dr. Mike speaks to The Runaways legend about coping with post-traumatic stress and channeling anger

by
on December 01, 2020, 8:30am
Going There with Cherie Currie
Going There with Cherie Currie

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio PublicRSS

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Cherie Currie joins the show this week to discuss her experience with trauma and post-traumatic stress. The Runaways vocalist explains how she was the victim of two separate sexual assaults as a teenager, and describes how she experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress, including anger and hostility, pervasive distrust, and emotional detachment.

The Neon Angel author recalls how she initially coped with the traumatic events, including taking pills to help her escape the difficult emotions. She later explores other forms of coping, including channeling her anger into standing up against bullies, seeking therapy, and eventually becoming a drug and alcohol counselor to help others.

Stream above or subscribe now.

Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products
This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials
The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here
Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask

Previous Story
What’s Streaming on Disney+ in December 2020
Next Story
Peter Dinklage to Mop Up Crime in The Toxic Avenger Reboot