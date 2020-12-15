Open Mike Eagle on the Mental Scarring of Trauma

Going There with Open Mike Eagle

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS



Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Open Mike Eagle joins the show this week to discuss his experiences coping with trauma. The Chicago artist explains how trauma can occur in someone’s life through many pathways. Sometimes it’s caused by a specific event (e.g. an assault or plane crash); in other cases, it’s the result of an ongoing series of events (e.g. racial discrimination).

Coming off his new album Anime, Trauma, and Divorce, Open Mike Eagle also explains how trauma can result in what he describes as “mental scarring.” Thjs scarring can manifest not only in how we process information, but also in the emotional and behavioral responses that we exhibit to stressful situations in our life.

The Thirsty Fish member later talks about how the stigma of mental illness can undermine our recovery from traumatic events. He stresses how we can challenge that stigma by promoting a culture of empathy rather than pass judgment. That way people who suffer from trauma or other mental health issues can get the care they need.

Stream above or subscribe now.