Greta Van Fleet, photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Greta Van Fleet have announced a new album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate. In advance of its April 16th release, the young rockers have unleashed the LP’s latest single, “Age of Machine”.

The Battle at Garden’s Gate marks Greta Van Fleet’s sophomore album, following their 2018 debut, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, and a whirlwind of success since exploding onto the scene with the single “Highway Tune” in 2017.



The Michigan band’s experiences over the past three years have helped inform the new album, with bassist Sam Kiszka stating, “I suppose that everything has changed except what got us here in the first place. Everything — our perception of the world, perception of life itself, what it means to be an artist, what it means to be part of a beautiful, gorgeous society. We’ve gained a larger understanding of why we’re all here.”

The album is being produced by Greg Kurstin (Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney), with singer Josh Kiszka remarking, “”I’m always a little bit hesitant about my abilities as an artist; I think a lot of artists feel that way. But Greg hovering over me while I’m on the piano, taking an interest in what I was doing – that was really important for me.”

“Age of Machine”, follows “My Way, Soon”, which dropped as a surprise in October. The new track continues Greta Van Fleet’s retro vibe, with flashes of ’70s rock and Josh’s banshee-like wail.

Pre-orders for The Battle at Garden’s Gate are available via the band’s merch store and via Amazon. Listen to “Age of Machine” and check out the album’s artwork below.

The Battle at Garden’s Gate Artwork: