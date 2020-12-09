Greta Van Fleet Perform “My Way, Soon” on Colbert: Watch

Greta Van Fleet perform on Colbert

Greta Van Fleet made a Tuesday night appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform their new single “My Way, Soon”. The track is off of their upcoming sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

For the performance, the Michigan rockers dressed in matching white jumpsuits (sans sneakers) and performed their anthem in the round. Watch the replay below.



The Battle at Garden’s Gate commences April 16th, and pre-orders are ongoing. It’s the follow-up to 2018’s Anthem of the Peaceful Army.