Grimes Drops Shares New Song “Delicate Weapon” from Cyberpunk 2077: Stream

Grimes, photo by Russell Linnetz

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most hyped video games of the year, finally came out this week, which means gamers can interact with the character Lizzy Wizzy, a fictional alt-pop star voiced by the very real alt-pop star Grimes. To celebrate the game’s release, Grimes is sharing a new song she wrote for the soundtrack called “Delicate Weapon”, which you can stream below.

The first volume of the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack is out today and features Grimes’ previously released single “4ÆM”, but the second volume — which includes “Delicate Weapon” — won’t be out until December 18th. Grimes must have been too excited to keep it quiet because she debuted the contribution early today on an Apple Music mix.



Musically, “Delicate Weapon” sounds like a spacious early Grimes cut that could have appeared on her 2012 full-length Visions. She floats quiet, airy vocals over a dark but subtle synth melody in the song. It’s easy to imagine the track playing while you cruise through a neon city, a fitting visual given Grimes wrote the song exclusively for the in-game radio stations in Cyberpunk 2077 (akin to those in the Grand Theft Auto series) that soundtrack your adventures.

Earlier this year, Grimes released Miss_Anthrop0cene, which we named one of the best albums of 2020. When she wasn’t busy creating lullabies, selling a piece of her soul, or getting tortured on The Eric Andre Show, Grimes was having a few public spats with her husband Elon Musk and taking care of her newborn baby boy who really is named X Æ A-12.