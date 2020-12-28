Grimes Announces New Miss Anthropocene Remix Album

Grimes, photo by Heather Kaplan

Back in February, Grimes dropped Miss Anthropocene, one of our favorite albums of 2020. Now, nearly one whole year later, she has announced a corresponding remix album. Tailor-made for the clubs, Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition is due out January 1st, as Pitchfork reports.

The 11-track effort includes reworks from pop producer and longtime associate BloodPop (Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber) and hip-hop artist Channel Tres. However, the bulk of the project comes courtesy of veteran dance music producers such as Modeselektor and techno/tech-house heavyweights Richie Hawtin, Tale of Us, and ANNA. The original Miss Anthropocene incorporated elements of “techno-pop” and pounding industrial music, so a remix record of this nature shouldn’t come as a big surprise.



Two of the remixes — BloodPop’s take on “We Appreciate Power” and Hawtin’s “Darkseid” update — were highlighted on Grimes’ recent DJ mix for Apple Music. Check out that recording below, followed by the Rave Edition artwork and full tracklist.

Editors' Picks Top 50 Albums of 2020

Earlier this month, Grimes revealed a new album cover for Miss Anthropocene. The experimental pop musician also shared a song titled “Delicate Weapon”, which she wrote for the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack.

Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition Artwork:

Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition Tracklist:

01. So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (ANNA Remix)

02. Darkseid (Richie Hawtin Remix) [ft. 潘PAN]

03. Delete Forever (Channel Tres Remix)

04. Violence (REZZ Remix) [ft. i_o]

05. 4ÆM (Original Mix)

06. New Gods (Tale of Us & Âme Remix)

07. My Name Is Dark (Julien Bracht Remix)

08. You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around (Things You Say Remix)

09. Before the Fever (Original Mix)

10. IDORU (Modeselektor Remix)

11. We Appreciate Power (BloodPop® Remix) [ft. HANA]