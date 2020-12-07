Menu
HAIM, Feist, Dave Matthews Cover Yusuf / Cat Stevens for CatSong Festival: Watch

Incubus' Brandon Boyd, Jack Johnson, Sad13, and others also performed for the livestream tribute event

by
on December 07, 2020, 9:19am
HAIM, Feist, and Dave Matthews

This year marked the 50th anniversary of Yusuf / Cat Stevens’ beloved 1970 album Tea for the Tillerman. In celebration of the landmark release and Stevens’ legendary career as a whole, a number of musicians gathered virtually for the CatSong Festival livestream tribute.

Jack Johnson opened the event at the 00:40 mark with his rendition of “Where Do the Children Play”, followed by HAIM doing an at-home performance of “Hard Headed Woman” (03:18). Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd delivered his cover of “Wild World” as something of a fully-produced music video at 07:13, and Feist reprised her “Trouble” cover (13:38), which she’d previously unveiled as part of Justin Vernon’s For Wisconsin get out the vote campaign. Later, Dave Matthews played a heartwarming take of “Father and Son” around the 56:01 mark.

Other participants included Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy doing “But I Might Die Tonight” (20:31), Passenger singing “Father and Son” (25:04), Matt Costa covering “If You Want to Sing, Sing Out” (53:02), former Artist of the Month Sen Morimoto putting his spin on the Tea for the Tillerman title track (1:48:22), and Sad13 delivering a rendition of “Trouble” (2:06:29).

“It’s great to see and hear these covers of my songs given new life,” Stevens said in a statement. “There’s no better honour for a songwriter than to have his songs performed by talented musicians with such love and sincerity. Thank you.”

Watch the entirety of the CatSong Festival below.

Stevens previously celebrated the Tea for the Tillerman golden jubilee by re-recording the entire album and releasing it as Tea for the Tillerman² back in September.

