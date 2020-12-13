Friday the 13th (Platinum Dunes)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS



After a slight detour through Hell and space, co-hosts Justin Gerber, Mike Vanderbilt, McKenzie Gerber, and Michael Roffman bring things back down to Earth, hop on dirt bikes, and head back to Camp Crystal Lake. Things are … a little different.

Join them as they all grab machetes and hack through 2009’s Friday the 13th remake. Together, they discuss what they claim to be the hottest cast in the franchise, the inclusion of Sam Winchester, and why the aughts lacked an identity.

So, put on a Hollister shirt and listen above. If you missed any past episodes of Halloweenies, subscribe to the archive now! Previous seasons have included deep dives into both Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser