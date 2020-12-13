Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

2009’s Friday the 13th Brought Back the Terror But Forgot to Have Fun

The Halloweenies dial it back to the aughts and revisit the Platinum Dunes remake

by
on December 13, 2020, 10:36am
2009's Friday the 13th Brought Back the Terror But Forgot to Have Fun
Friday the 13th (Platinum Dunes)

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public |  Stitcher  |  RSS

After a slight detour through Hell and space, co-hosts Justin Gerber, Mike Vanderbilt, McKenzie Gerber, and Michael Roffman bring things back down to Earth, hop on dirt bikes, and head back to Camp Crystal Lake. Things are … a little different.

Join them as they all grab machetes and hack through 2009’s Friday the 13th remake. Together, they discuss what they claim to be the hottest cast in the franchise, the inclusion of Sam Winchester, and why the aughts lacked an identity.

So, put on a Hollister shirt and listen above. If you missed any past episodes of Halloweeniessubscribe to the archive now! Previous seasons have included deep dives into both Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser 

Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products
These Were the Best Albums of 2020 These Were the Best Albums of 2020
Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here
Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt

Previous Story
The Stand Reboot Is Christmas for Stephen King’s Most Constant Readers: Review