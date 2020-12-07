HBO Announces Second Bonus Episode of Euphoria for January

Euphoria, photo via HBO

HBO is gearing up to release the second of two special bonus episodes of Euphoria. It’s called “Part 2: Jules”, or more specifically, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob”, and it’s currently scheduled to air on January 24th.

The upcoming special will pick up where “Part 1: Rue” left off this past Sunday. That Christmas-themed episode focused on the aftermath of Zendaya’s Roe being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing. In the new Sam Levinson-directed special, Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) reflects on her year during the holiday break and gets caught up in decoding those memories. According to a press release, Schafer co-wrote and co-executive produced it alongside Levinson.



Catch the second special episode live when it airs on HBO at 9:00 p.m. EST on January 24th, or watch it immediately afterwards when it becomes available to stream on HBO Max. Until then, get a sneak peek via the special’s poster below.

Earlier this year, Euphoria picked up three Emmy Awards. The biggest of the bunch went to Zendaya, who won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and consequently became the youngest winner in the category’s history and the second-ever Black woman to win the award.