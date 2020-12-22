His Dark Materials Renewed For Third and Final Season

Dafne Keen of His Dark Materials

Although season 2 doesn’t wrap up until next week, HBO and BBC have a third and final season for His Dark Materials.

The TV adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved book trilogy has already covered The Golden Compass and The Subtle Knife, so season three will correspond with the events in The Amber Spyglass, thus bringing the fantasy-drama epic to a close. Production is set to begin in Cardiff, Wales in March 2021.



According to Deadline, season two only consisted of seven episodes due to COVID-19 restrictions, but season three will take eight episodes to tell the conclusion of Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will’s (Amir Wilson) journey. The series is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO, with Pullman himself involved in New Line’s roster of executive producers.

“Bringing Phillip Pullman’s epic, intricate and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “We thank our incredible partners at the BBC and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the indefatigable Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work on the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter in Lyra’s journey.”

“It’s been a joy to see how His Dark Materials has brought British TV audiences of all ages together on BBC One and BBC iPlayer,” added Ben Irving, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, Wales. “Fans of Phillip Pullman’s incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds.”

He continued, “We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realized drama. Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come.”

Bad Wolf co-founder and executive producer Jane Tranter also had warm words to say about the impending finale.

“His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight,” Tranter said. “The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman’s worlds into vivid life. To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile. None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO. I am excited, thrilled and honoured to be making the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy with their support and encouragement. Diolch”

In addition to Keen and Wilson, season two included regular appearances from Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby. The final episode of this season will air December 28th on HBO.

